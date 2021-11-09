Kolkata: Accepting the recommendations of West Bengal Municipal affairs and urban development department, State Election Commission (SEC), on Tuesday agreed to hold polls for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) on December 19.

However, BJP, the principal opposition party in West Bengal, has strongly criticised this decision of the SEC. They want elections in all the municipalities and municipal corporations of the state on the same day. BJP has already approached the Calcutta High Court with this demand. Recently, the West Bengal municipal affairs and urban development department wrote a letter to SEC suggesting polling for KMC and HMC on December 19.

On Tuesday, SEC accepted the suggestion to hold the elections for the boards of these two municipal corporations on that day. The counting for the votes will be on December 22. EVMs will be used in the polling. The nomination process will start on November 25. The last day for filing the nomination will be December 2. December 3 will the day for withdrawal of nominations. Scrutiny will be conducted on December 4.

Sources said that elections for the remaining municipalities and municipal corporations will be in February next year. However, BJP wants polls in all the municipalities and municipal corporations, including KMC and HMC on the same day in February next year.