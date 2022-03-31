Malappuram(Kerala): A councillor of Manjeri municipality, who was hacked on Tuesday at 10 pm night by a bike-borne gang at Payyanad, died on Wednesday evening. The deceased Leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and councillor of the Manjeri Municipality T Abdul Jaleel (52) received serious injuries in an alleged attack and succumbed to his wounds at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna at 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to Manjeri police, Jaleel was travelling in an Innova car along with three friends when the bike-borne gang attacked him. A dispute over a car parking issue at a hotel at around 11 pm might have led to the incident, police said. The men on a bike allegedly followed the car of the councillor, blocked it in Payyanad town, and attacked the councillor and three others in the car.

As of now, the attackers have not been identified. Manjeri police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. Police have arrested the main accused Abdul Majeed who hacked Abdul Jaleel to death. The police are conducting a search to find another accused named Shuhaib. Following the death of the councillor, a hartal was called in the Manjeri Municipality on Wednesday.