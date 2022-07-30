Hyderabad: The Bellampally Municipal Commissioner, who issued a show-cause notice to some of his staff for allegedly skipping Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday celebrations held in Bellampally town on July 24, has been suspended for his action. An order issued on Friday night said Bellampally Municipality Commissioner G Gangadhar has issued memos due to overenthusiasm and without any orders from higher authorities for not attending the Minister's birthday celebrations.

"Therefore, after careful examination of the facts and having due regard to the circumstances of the case, it is found necessary to place the services of G Gangadhar, Municipal Commissioner, Bellampally Municipality under suspension pending further inquiry in the matter," N Satyanarayana, Director of Municipal Administration, said in the order.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday, said he would not encourage such practices and asked the senior officials to suspend the Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for issuing notices to the employees. He further said that he will be the last in line to encourage such things. Minister KTR responded to the Bellampally Municipal Commissioner issue on Twitter.

According to reports, due to heavy rains, Minister KTR has appealed to the party workers and fans not to organise his birthday celebrations. He suggested helping the people, who are suffering due to rain. But, Bellampally Municipal Commissioner G Gangadhar acted differently. On July 24, Minister KTR's birthday celebrations were held at Bellampally Government Hospital.

Before that, Municipal Commissioner G Gangadhar sent a message to the municipal staff on a WhatsApp group asking them to attend the minister's birthday celebrations at the government hospital. Senior assistant T Rajeshwari, junior assistant Punnanchander, Mohan and bill collector Shravan skipped the celebrations. With this, the Commissioner issuing a memo to the staff and ordering them to give an explanation within 24 hours has become a topic of discussion in the district. On the issue, the opposition leaders took a dig on social media. (With Agency inputs)