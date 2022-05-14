New Delhi: The fire incident in a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area in which 27 people were killed and a dozen others injured has raised questions over the authorities for allowing random construction of buildings in the national capital without any checks and balances. Police said the gutted commercial building in Mundka did not have fire NOC while the building owner is absconding.

The Mundka fire incident brings back the memories of the blaze at an illegally run factory near Anaj Mandi in 2019 in which 43 lives were lost. The workers working in the illegally run factories became victims of negligence. In February 2019, a hotel in Karol Bagh in central Delhi caught fire. In January 2018, a fire broke out at a firecracker factory located in outer Delhi's Bawana. In this incident, 17 people, including seven women died. In November 2011, 14 people were killed in a fire at the community centre of Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi. In the 1997 fire at Uphaar Cinema in Delhi, 57 lives were lost. The claims of the families of many victims are still pending.

