Mumbai: Mumbaikars are facing an existential threat on account of air pollution touching alarming levels in the megapolis. Now, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that it has started taking a toll on not just humans but livestock too in the worst hit Govandi, a Mumbai suburb. As per an RTI activist, in the five years between 2016 and 2021, over 6,757 city residents have died from respiratory ailments caused by toxic emissions.

Toxic fumes emanating from vehicles, burning of bio-medical waste, dumping of hazardous waste and others have been affecting the air quality of the city. Govandi, a Mumbai suburb, witnessed death of several livestock. A local trader has alleged that three to four chickens died due to pollution in the beginning but the number has steadily increased and over 50 chicken succumbed till now causing losses.

Istiyaque Ahmad Sheikh Abbasi, the aggrieved chicken trader, said, "Earlier, I was unable to make out why this was happening. Chickens were dying in a staggered manner. First three-four chickens died. It happened almost suddenly. Then three-four more deaths were reported. So far, fifty of them have died."

Abbasi said he had planted some saplings near his shop but soon saw thick sheets of dust settling on leaves and he began sprinkling water. "We are supposed to clean our surroundings. At least this much I can do. I had goat business also. Some goats died. At that time I was not knowing why this was happening. But chicken deaths hinted that something was wrong with the surroundings. I have suffered business losses in lakhs due to pollution," he said.

Local people in Govandi attribute the problem to Deonar sanitary landfill, SMS Company bio-medical waste handling unit and a cement mixer plant. "We are demanding shifting of these firms far away from the human habitation. Foul smell emanating from Deonar dumping yard has made our life a hell. Several respiratory related deaths were reported due to this dumping site. The situation is alarming," they said.

Also Read: Researchers reveal short-term exposure to air pollution has rapid impacts on brain

In 2009, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation gave its nod for setting up of the medical waste in Deonar area. The SMS Company deals in the hazardous bio-medical waste. "Bio-medical waste generated from Mumbai hospitals are disposed of at the SMS company. The incinerators releasing toxic fumes have been causing serious damage to the environment. We are forced to inhale poisonous air," residents of the area said.

Right To Information (RTI) activist Sheikh Faiyaz Alam from Govandi said details from the Information Commission led to startling revelations. Faiyaz says, "The data was provided by the Commission from 2016 to 2021. The information revealed that altogether 6,757 Mumbaikars died due to air pollution in five years. The patients suffered from lung related ailments such as tuberculosis, asthma, as well as heart condition."