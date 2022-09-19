Mumbai: The police registered a case against a 17-year-old youth for allegedly using a sword to cut twenty of his birthday cakes that spread wide concern in Borivali area in the city. The youth thought it to be a new fad of creating terror in the area by cutting the cake with a sword and having a big celebration on his birthday.

The police swung into action after the video of this incident is going viral on social media. The name of the accused is Akram Shaikh. This incident is within the limits of MHB police station in Borivali. Mumbai's MHB Police have registered a case against the teenage youth under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cake with a sword.

Also Read: Fans go crazy, performs stunts to impress Amitabh Bachchan on bday

The video showed him waving the sword and using it to cut 20 cakes. The video is from Borivali area, the Police confirmed.