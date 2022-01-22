Mumbai: A heinous crime has come to light in the Shivaji Nagar area in Mumbai where a group of 6 men raped a 19-year-old girl who was on her way to work at around 5 o'clock in the morning. Two of the rapists were immediately arrested by the police while the investigation to identify the remaining culprits is ongoing.

As confirmed by the sources, the victim was abducted early in the morning by the culprits and taken to a deserted area while she was on her way to work. The culprits then raped her and left her in an unconscious state at the site of the crime. After the incident came to light, the victim was immediately admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case against the 6 men as two of them are being interrogated in the custody. The officials have confirmed that 5 different teams have been deployed to trace the remaining 4 culprits, while a few of these teams will also be sent to Uttar Pradesh based on the preliminary leads that the police have been able to procure from the culprits in custody.

