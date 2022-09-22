Thane (Maharashtra): At least four people were killed and several others injured in a slab crash in Ulhasnagar Camp 5 area of Thane district. The 4th-floor slab of Manas Tower, a 5-storey building located in Ulhasnagar, crashed bringing down the rest of the slabs with it.

Ulhasnagar tehsildar (revenue officer) Komal Thakur said, at least four people died in the accident, around five are feared trapped under debris, while many others are injured. A slab of the third storey of the building located in Ulhasnagar camp 5 collapsed around 11.30 am, the official said. Municipal officials, police officers, fire brigade personnel and the NDRF team reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Occhani (19), Priya Dhanvani (24), Renu Dholandas Dhanvani (54) and Dholandas Dhanvani (58), the official said.

Built 30 years ago, the 30-flat Manas Tower residents were already warned by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, said Municipal Commissioner Aziz Shaikh. The residents, sources said, had received two notices from the local municipality highlighting the danger.

Meanwhile, MLA from Shinde group Balaji Kinikar urged CM Shinde to take actions which were procrastinated for five years by the previous government. "Thousands of families are still living in old buildings which are prone to these kinds of mishaps but we believe in the CM and the situation will soon get better," he added.