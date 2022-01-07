Mumbai: For a second consecutive day, Covid cases crossed 20,000 in Mumbai on Friday. As many as 20,971 new cases, 6 deaths and 8,490 recoveries were reported today. The authorities had earlier informed that a lockdown will be imposed in the city if the cases cross the 20,000 mark.

A decision over the lockdown is likely to be made after a concrete discussion between the chief minister and other ministers, while the PM's meeting with all the CMs of the states may be a crucial factor too. Meanwhile, City Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that a mini lockdown is better than a complete lockdown while commenting on the perpetual spike in the cases here.

The citizens are alarmed by the growing number of patients in the city, while the mayor said that some drastic steps may be taken if the numbers continue to rise with their current speed. She also said that the municipality is facilitating the best treatment for the patients and that the patients need not panic. She further informed that at present, 16.8 per cent of the hospital beds have been occupied by the patients in need, whereas the remaining ones are vacant and ready to accommodate more patients.

"It was earlier declared that a lockdown would be imposed only when the number of patients exceeds 20,000. Although the current number of patients in Mumbai is alarming, we would not impose a complete lockdown right now. But if the number of patients continues to rise, some drastic steps will be taken," she had said.

The mayor further said that a complete lockdown may cause obstacles in the day to day functioning of the city, whereas a mini lockdown will be affordable for everyone.

She further affirmed that a firm decision may be taken in this regard after a discussion between the chief minister, health minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar himself, whereas the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with the Chief Ministers of all the states this evening.

