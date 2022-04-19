Mumbai: Several Shiv Sena activists disrupted BJP's 'Pol Khol' campaign in Maharashtra by stopping the saffron party workers late on Monday night from setting up a stage for their meeting on Tuesday to discuss corruption within Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). The meeting in question was part of 'Pol Khol Abhiyan', a campaign undertaken by BJP Mumbai to bring out alleged corruption within BMC.

The incident occurred at about 1 am on Tuesday when several Shiv Sena activists showed up at the venue, causing commotion and vandalizing the stage as well as the literature present at the spot. The Sena activists also raised objections to the programme by shouting slogans. Upon receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In a separate incident, a 'Pol Khol' campaign bus was attacked on Tuesday morning by Shiv Sena activists. Later on Tuesday, police said they had been able to identify four individuals connected to the vandalism. "Four people have been identified in connection with an attack on BJP's 'pol khol' campaign bus in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Search on to find them", the police said. The security presence has been beefed up in the area.

With agency inputs