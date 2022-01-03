Mumbai: Mumbai reports 8,082 new cases today, which is marginally higher than 8,063 on Sunday; 7,273 (90%) of today's cases are asymptomatic, only 574 patients have been admitted to hospitals, while 71 are on oxygen support. It is the highest daily count since April 18, 2021.

With 622 patients discharged from hospitals following recovery during the day, Mumbai's active tally jumped to 37,274 from 29,819 within 24 hours

The city civic body informed that two more patients succumbed to the infection while the city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 93 percent.

The Health department informs that 40 new cases of Omicron variant have been detected in Mumbai, raising the Omicron count in the metropolis to 368.

With fresh additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally rose to 8,07,602, while the death toll increased to 16,379, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin.

Mumbai has witnessed an almost ten times rise in COVID-19 infections since last Monday when the one-day tally was 809.

Even with the sudden spike in cases in the last one week, only 3,735 out of 30,565 hospital beds, or 12.2 percent of the total, are currently occupied in the city, it said.

The growth rate of the infection shot up to 0.50 percent between December 27, 2021 and January 2, 2022, while the case doubling rate slipped to 138 days, as per the bulletin.

The BMC bulletin said 49,283 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 1,38,14,933. The cumulative number of recovered patients in Mumbai stood at 7,51,358, the bulletin said.

It said the number of sealed buildings also showed an exponential growth as their count has surged to 318, though the tally of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' stood lower at 11.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a crew member of a Cardilia ship carrying 2,000 tourists from Mumbai was denied entry to Morgaon port. The people on board were asked to get a corona test and 66 people were diagnosed positive, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

As a precaution, the ship was anchored in the deep sea, said Govind Pernulkar, general manager of the organizing company.

