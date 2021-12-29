Mumbai: Amid the alarming surge in Covid as well as Omicron cases across the country, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, registering the biggest Covid-19 surge in the last 7 months. With these statistics, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago was noticed, indicating an alarming increase of 70 per cent in 24 hours.

Additionally, the financial capital also reported a Covid-19 death, as informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374 on Tuesday. The recovery count increased to 7,48,537 after 338 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 5,803 active cases, as reported by a civic bulletin.

The BMC data further showed that with 32,369 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of Corona virus tests in the city went up to 1,35,24,610. It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai's Corona virus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city, raising further concerns over the rising exponentiality observed in the recent cases.

The Maharashtra government had earlier declared fresh restrictions considering the come back of the covid surge. The orders came into effect from midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive. Gatherings and celebrations ahead of Christmas and new year were completely banned, whereas some travel restrictions were also imposed in this order.