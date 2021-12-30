Mumbai: Mumbai recorded 3,671 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 46.25 per cent increase over the previous day, civic officials said.

While the new daily spike was highest since May 5, no new fatalities were recorded in the financial capital of the country.

As per the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, the R-value, which indicates how fast the virus is spreading, was 2.01 in Mumbai between December 23-28.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 7,79,479 on Thursday, while the death toll reached 16,375.

Mumbai had reported 1,377 new cases on Tuesday and 2,510 cases on Wednesday.

On May 5, 2021, during the second coronavirus wave, the city had logged 3,879 new cases.

According to the civic officials, Mumbai has reported zero fatalities for the seventh time in December. On December 25 too no fatalities on account of the pandemic had been reported.

But the cases have increased alarmingly in the last ten days. On December 20, only 283 infections had come to light.

The overall growth rate of cases rose to 0.15 per cent for the period between December 23 to 29, while the caseload doubling rate or the period taken for the caseload to double, dropped to 505 days.

As many as 46,337 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, taking the cumulative number of tests to 1,36,22,790.

The number of active COVID-19 cases also reported a sharp uptick, from around 8,000 to over 11,000 within 24 hours.

The city has 11,360 active COVID-19 cases after 371 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total of recovered patients in Mumbai is 7,49,159 while the city has a recovery rate of 96 per cent.

The number of sealed buildings also went up drastically to 88 from 45 the day before. The number of containment zones in slums and chawls increased to four from one.

PTI