Mumbai: A large group of people comprising mostly of members of the Scheduled Caste communities on Saturday protested in Andheri in Mumbai against Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh accusing him of insulting legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar and Indian Revenue Service official Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede had earlier this week submitted a complaint to the National Commission of Scheduled Castes against Singh accusing the latter of harassment, following which the NCSC began a probe. Wankhede had earlier told PTI Singh had "humiliated and mocked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar", adding that "I have faced continuous harassment and explosion for a year".

The NCB had instituted a vigilance probe under Singh after several lapses were found in the drugs-on-cruise case connected to a raid on a Goa-bound ship in October last year, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was among those arrested before being given a clean chit.

Wankhede was the zonal director of the NCB at the time and had helmed the raid, which hit national headlines. He was later repatriated to his parent IRS cadre on completion of deputation with the Central anti-drug agency. At the site of Saturday's protest near Bhavan's College, Wadar Samaj president Babannu Ramu Kushalkar said their agitation would continue till action is taken against Singh for "insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar and Wankhede". Protesters included women who shouted slogans against Singh and sought his suspension from service. (PTI)