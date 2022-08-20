Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room receives message threatning attack on Mumbai
Published on: 21 minutes ago
Mumbai: The Traffic Control Room of Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threatening message stating that a terrorist attack like 26/11 will be launched in the city. The message was sent to the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room. Police sources said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the message has come from Pakistan. (Further details awaited)
