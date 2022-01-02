Mumbai: A case has been registered by the Mumbai Cyber police against the developers of the 'Bulli Bai' app and Twitter handles which are promoting it, an official said on Sunday.

He also said that the case was lodged on Saturday under 354-D (stalking of women), 500 (Punishment for defamation), and other sections of the Information Technology Act.

"The West region of Cyber Police registered the FIR against Twitter handle holders and the 'Bulli Bai' app developers hosted on GitHub," the official said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police for uploading photos of Muslim women on the 'Buli Bai' app and publishing offensive content. She also demanded immediate arrest of the accused and action against them. Chaturvedi has alleged that the photos of women are being used in the wrong way.

She also drew the attention of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the issue and urged him to take action. "Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter." tweeted Vaishnaw on Sunday.

Demanding strong action against the perpetrators, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that he will personally lodge a complaint with the Home Minister.

"Minority women are being defamed by apps like Git Hub and Solly Deal. Posting photos of women, the obscene text is being written on it. Therefore, action should be taken against those who run these apps and portals. The girls are being auctioned on this portal and I will personally lodge a complaint with the Home Minister," said Malik.

With agency inputs