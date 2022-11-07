Mumbai: Officials of Mumbai Police on Sunday recovered a decomposed dead body of a 55-year-old unidentified man trapped inside a drain in Mumbai's Dharavi. Locals of the Dharavi area informed fire personnel and Mumbai police after locating the body trapped inside a drain.

"After receiving an intimation about the incident, officials reached at the spot and recovered the dead body after an hour of struggle," Mumbai Police said. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained as the police didn't find any marks on the body," police said in a statement, adding that the dead body was in a decomposed condition. The police sent the unidentified body to Sion Hospital for post-mortem and filed Accidental Death Report (ADR) pertaining to the incident.

"We are waiting for the autopsy report to further declare the incident as a suicide case or as a matter of poison," Mumbai Police said further. The police are searching for missing complaints filed in the nearby police stations to trace the unidentified dead body. The investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

