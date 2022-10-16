Mumbai: Two men accused of murdering a man in the Aurangabad district of Bihar were arrested by the Crime Intelligence Division of the Mumbai police on Sunday after receiving inputs from the officials in Bihar. The accused, identified as Sanatkumar Jayakumar Singh alias Shubham Singh (22) and Sonu Kumar Vinay Bharti alias Shubham Giri (19), were detained from the Juhu area in Mumbai for allegedly killing one Sujit Kumar Mehta on August 5.

The wife of the deceased, Suman Kumari, had registered a complaint against the accused after her husband was shot dead in Bihar's Aurangabad. Mehta was a corporator by profession and was killed while he was on his way back home on August 5. Though it is not clear why the victim was murdered, the police officials informed that both the accused had a criminal history of murder in 2017 and another crime under the Prohibition of Weapons Act in 2022.

Also read: Actor claims Uber cab driver misbehaved with her, narrates her ordeal, Mumbai Police respond

Based on the complaint of the woman, the Aurangabad police registered an FIR under Section 302, 307, 34 of IPC in Amba Police Station of Aurangabad district in Bihar, followed by an investigation to nab the criminals. They received input that the accused were likely to be traveling to Mumbai, after which they alerted the Mumbai Police crime branch about the same. The Mumbai police then laid a trap accordingly and caught the wanted criminals on the run.