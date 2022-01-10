Mumbai: Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, 114 police personnel and 18 senior officers including 13 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), four Additional Commissioner of Police (CPs) and one Joint CP (Level Officer) have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 48 hours, Mumbai police informed on Sunday.

According to the police, in the last 48 hours, two policemen, including a sub-inspector died due to the virus.

"114 policemen and 18 senior officers, including 13 DCPs, 4 Additional CPs, and one Joint CP (Level Officer), have tested COVID19 positive and 2 policemen have died in the last 48 hours," the police said.

As many as 125 policemen succumbed to the virus so far, the police said. So far this year, over 500 Mumbai cops have been infected by the virus.

The city is seeing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases each day. During the 24 hours ending Sunday, the city had recorded 19,474 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

A similar situation has arisen in Delhi as well where hundreds of police personnel have been affected by Covid-19.

According to news agency ANI, Covid has affected over 300 police personnel across the units and at several police stations, including the police headquarters. The national capital is seeing a huge uptick in Covid-19 cases as the government has already enforced several restrictions in a bid to curb the infection.

