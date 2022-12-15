Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police's EOW team has given BJP leader Kirit Somaiya a clean chit in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to restore the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW ) has filed a C summary report before the court last evening.

A case was registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.