Mumbai : Mumbai's Esplanade court on Wednesday approved Mumbai Police's application to declare former police commissioner Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender. Now, police can designate him as a wanted accused and initiate the process to declare him as an absconder. If Singh does not surrender before the law within 30 days, Mumbai Police will initiate the process for attachment of his properties, said Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.

The Mumbai Police on November 13 filed a petition before the court urging it to declare Singh an absconder as he failed to appear before them for interrogation despite being repeatedly summoned. Singh has been booked in five separate cases of ransom in Thane and Mumbai. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is probing the case.

According to the crime branch, Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap filed a case in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court on behalf of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police to convict Parambir Singh.

A businessman from Goregaon Vimal Agrawal, who runs a BOHO restaurant and bar in Goregaon in partnership, lodged a complaint against Sachin Waze, Parambir Singh, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh and Riaz Patel. He He alleged that Sachin Waze and the other accused had taken Rs9 lakh to keep both of them going.

After Agarwal's complaint, Mumbai Police registered cases under sections 384, 385, 388, 389, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

