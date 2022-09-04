Mumbai: The Vanrai police on Sunday busted a fake Call Centre racket and nabbed six people, who were operating the Call Centre without a licence. The police registered a case and seized two laptops, two hard disks, 10 mobiles, SIM cards and Rs 3 lakhs. The police further informed that the Call Centre conned many American citizens. After checking more than 20 computers, the police came to know that they have developed software to make international calls over the internet and the police also found records of audio and video clips of their conversations with US nationals and some of the data had been deleted. "The accused had stored information of US citizens and telecallers would call them to say that their computers had been infected with malware and used to charge them to clean the virus likewise at least 100 American citizens have been cheated," said police.