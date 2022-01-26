Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for a Copyright Act violation. "On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube and therefore sought action against the company for alleged violation of the Copyright Act. He also alleged that the platform made profits of crores of rupees while he consequently suffered the losses.

On Tuesday, the MIDC police had filed an FIR in the matter and are now further investigating the case. As per the updates, the FIR is registered under the copyright act of 1957 under Sections 51, 63, and 69.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)

