Mumbai: Ahead of the controversy-laden naming ceremony of the Malad sports complex after Tipu Sultan on Republic Day, the police security around the area has been beefed up. Congress leader Aslam Sheikh had earlier declared that the complex shall be named after the 18th-century Mysuru leader Tipu Sultan on Republic Day this year, drawing a lot of flak from right-wing politicians and Hindu nationalists.

The BJP workers in the economic capital have reportedly gathered at the Atharva College in the area, and plan to carry a protest march from there to the sports ground in question. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have also deployed a number of officers on the planned march track, suspecting possible conflict there.

Many BJP leaders including MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Shriraj Nair criticized the move, claiming that this is an attempt to create unrest in the country on an auspicious day.

Responding to it, Shaikh had claimed that Tipu Sultan was a brave leader and there is nothing wrong in naming a place after him.