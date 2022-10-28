Mumbai police arrests filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for abusing his wife
Published on: 9 minutes ago
Mumbai police arrests filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for abusing his wife
Mumbai: The Amboli police on Friday arrested film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra who was absconding after he ran a car over his wife. The officials had detained him on Thursday and made the arrests today after thorough interrogation. A case was registered against him after his wife lodged a complaint. CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral across media platforms.
