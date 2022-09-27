Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, from the Andheri West area in connection with an extortion case. A case was registered against Bhati for extortion as well as for threatening to kill at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai.

As informed by the police officials probing the matter, Bhati, along with his accomplice Mohammad Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit -- a relative of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel -- had threatened to kill a businessman from Versova. Additionally, they also extorted a car worth Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 7.5 lakh cash from him. Both Chhota Shakeel and Salim Fruit were also named in the FIR in the matter, the officials informed.

Before the arrest, Bhati was reportedly interrogated at the AEC office followed by his official arrest. He is scheduled to be presented before the court in this matter on Tuesday. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Riyaz Bhati has a record of being arrested in similar cases in the past including extortion, land grabbing, and firing. He had also purportedly used fake passports to escape the country in the year 2015 and 2020, informed the official. The NIA had arrested Salim Fruit in the past as well in connection with a case against D Company Syndicate.