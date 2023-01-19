Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested actress Rakhi Sawant on the complaint of model Sherlyn Chopra, who alleged that Sawant showed an objectionable video of Chopra during a press conference and used objectionable language. Chopra took to her Twitter account to post the news of Sawant's arrest.

"BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT," Sherlyn Chopra's tweet reads.

Sawant will be produced in the Andheri court soon. The Amboli police have registered a case on the complaint of the model.

The arrest comes days after Rakhi and her husband Adil Khan Durrani went public with their marriage on social media. Rakhi Sawant had changed her name to Fatima after the marriage and also now identifies herself as Rakhi Adil Khan. Reports say that the duo was scheduled to launch their dance academy at 3 pm today.