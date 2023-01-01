Thane: A total of 16 Nigerian nationals, including six women, were arrested during a raid to bust a drug racket in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The Mumbai police also confiscated drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore from a row house in the Kharghar area, a police official said.

The row house was raided on a tip-off that some Africans were stocking drugs for supply at New Year events, Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kale said. "The seized stock comprises ganja, charas, heroin, and methaqualone worth Rs 1,00,70,000. Sixteen Nigerians have been held," the DCP said.

A special investigation team comprising Crime Branch and Anti Narcotics Cell personnel will probe the case to find out to which parties the contraband was to be supplied, he added.