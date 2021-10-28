Mumbai: The Mumbai police announced an inquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers, including Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police officer said.

Police will conduct a probe into four complaints filed by independent witnesses in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi, Kanishka Jain and Nitin Deshmukh, he said. All the complaints have been clubbed together and police recorded Sail's statement.

Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region), will supervise the probe and DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist him as a supervisory officer.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, Police Inspector Ajay Sawant, Assistant PI Shrikant Karkar and sub-inspector Prakash Gawali will be part of the inquiry team. The order of inquiry was issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Aryan Khan case, filed affidavits. In it, he alleged that a deal worth Rs 25 crore was made for the release of Aryan Khan. Out of this, Sameer Wankhede was to get Rs 8 crore. Prabhakar Sail claimed that he heard the conversation on the phone. Taking note of these allegations, the State government has announced an inquiry against Sameer Wankhede.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has stepped up security for Sameer Wankhede following his wife Kranti Redkar's statement to the media that his life and the lives of his family were in danger.