Mumbai: One person was killed and two were severely injured in a boiler explosion at the JNTP Port here on Monday. The blast reportedly occurred when the dredging work of channel widening work was underway. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Salam (23), while the injured Harilal Prajapati has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment as he suffered severe burns. Anuj Rajveer Singh (20) also sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at the JNPT Hospital here.

While the local police officials have taken cognizance of the matter, an investigation is underway. The incident has shed some light on the safety negligence at major ports in India though thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on their development.

