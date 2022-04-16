Mumbai: A shocking case has come to light, wherein a nine-year-old boy has been booked for assaulting a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in the Thane region. The Vithalwadi Police have registered a case against the child under the POCSO Act while the case is being further investigated by Assistant Sub Inspector Chaudhary.

The accused is the neighbor of the victim, both residents of the Vitthalwadi premises in Kalyan East. The boy reportedly took the girl to the backyard of the house under the pretext of playing with her and committed the crime. The girl, oblivious of what exactly had happened to her, went home and did not tell anyone about the incident. The matter, however, came to light when the child started experiencing health side-effects of the ordeals she was subjected to.

The girl's concerned mother then took her into confidence and asked her some basic questions, eventually realizing that the victim was subjected to sexual harassment. On April 15, the victim's mother rushed to the Vitthalwadi police station and lodged a case under Section 376 of the POCSO Act against the minor living next door. The further legalities in the matter are underway, as informed by Assistant Sub Inspector Chaudhary.

