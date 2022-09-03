Mumbai: After a video of a woman being thrashed by a man, who was later identified to be a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker, went viral on social media, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of the incident.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Maharashtra DGP asking him to take prompt action and arrest the accused. NCW has also urged the police to ensure a fair and time-bound manner. "NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to immediately arrest the accused involved in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation. Action taken must be apprised to NCW within 5 days," tweeted the NCW.

The incident took place on Thursday in Mumbai's Kamathipura area where a man was seen slapping and pushing a woman while she kept crying. "Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want," the man is heard saying in the video. Later another man arrived at the spot and drove away the woman.

Three MNS workers were arrested by the Nagpada Police in relation to the incident. "A non-cognizable offense was lodged at Nagpada police station," police said. They also said that the accused have been identified as Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle, and Satish Lad. A case has been lodged against them under sections 323,337,506 504,509 of the IPC.

According to police the accused was putting up bamboos in front of the victim's shop to hang a banner welcoming Ganesh devotees when they objected to it following which the MNS workers thrashed her. The Shivdi Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted bail to the three accused.