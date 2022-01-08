Mumbai: The number of COVID patients in Mumbai has increased rapidly. Over 20,000 patients were found in the last two days. As a result, the number of active patients rose to 91,731 on Saturday.

"Of these, 2,000 patients are on oxygen beds, of which 96 percent have not received a single dose of the corona vaccine", said Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday.

The state of Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID patients in the country, 1,45,198.

"Most people have been vaccinated against corona. Therefore, patients with mild symptoms are currently being reported. On the other hand, 96 percent of the patients who were admitted and who needed an oxygen bed did not take a single dose," Chahal also noted.

The Commissioner also claimed that the vaccinated citizens have definitely benefited.

Speaking further, Chahal said that 90 percent of the patients found in Mumbai have mild symptoms and they do not need to be hospitalized.

"Patients are discharged after first aid or after two days. Although the number of patients in Mumbai is increasing, the number of patients in the Oxygen and Intensive Care Unit is very low. So there is no need for lockdown just now.

Municipal Corporation has adequate oxygen reserves. The Municipal Corporation has given both doses of vaccine to 1 crore citizens and one dose of vaccine to 90 lakh citizens. Only 19 patients have died in the last 16 days. This has led to success in controlling the death rate. Although there are one lakh, active patients, in Mumbai today, only ten tons of oxygen is used," Chahal also said, adding there was no need for an imminent lockdown.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that shutting down local trains was not under strategies being considered by the state government.