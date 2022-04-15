Thane: A man from the Rabodi area here shot his daughter-in-law dead during a petty argument over serving breakfast, the police officials informed. The woman was critically injured after being shot and succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. A case has been registered against the accused at the Rabodi police station here, though he reportedly absconded after the incident.

Kashinath Patil (76), a sand trader by profession, had been complaining about his daughter-in-law not serving him breakfast in time. The issue had become a recurring matter of household arguments over the past few days, as informed by senior police officer Ghatekar who is probing the case. A dispute broke out between the two over the same issue on Thursday morning at around 11 am. However, unlike other days, this one soon escalated into a heated-up fight and in a fit of rage, the man grabbed a licensed revolver he owned and shot the woman.

The victim, identified as Seema Patil (42), was severely injured and was immediately rushed to the Jupiter Hospital. With feeble hopes, the doctors started the treatment though she could not survive the injuries. "We have registered a case against the culprit and also confiscated the weapon of murder from the crime scene. The murderer has absconded so we haven't made any arrests yet. An investigation is underway," informed Officer Ghatekar.

