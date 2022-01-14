Mumbai: Mumbai on Friday reported nine fresh deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, a drop of 17.60 per cent from the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally rose to 9,81,306, while the death toll increased to 16,435, a BMC bulletin said.

This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.

The city had reported 13,702 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Thursday. It means the metropolis has recorded a 17.60 per cent drop in cases, or 2,385 less, in the last 24 hours.

However, three more fatalities were reported as compared to the previous day.

According to the bulletin, 54,924 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours as compared to 63,031 on Thursday.

The testing figures were the lowest in the last 10 days.

Mumbai has a positivity rate of 20.60 per cent, down from 21.73 per cent a day ago.

