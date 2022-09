Mumbai: Suburban train services are affected and running late in Mumbai due to a technical problem in signal system at Dadar railway station. Due to this, inconvenience was caused to daily commuters in main line. Fast lane from Kalyan to CST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) is also affected.

Diversion of fast local trains towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has inconvenienced the travelling public. Referring to technical snag, the railway officials have said that the signal problem has been rectified. Train services are being brought to normalcy in the main line of Mumbai suburban services.

