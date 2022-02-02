Maharashtra: Thane District Magistrate Rajesh J Narvekar on Wednesday cancelled the licence granted to Sadguru hotel & bar in Navi Mumbai, owned by former Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede for having misrepresented his age in the licence application filed in 1997.

The development comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik having filed a complaint last month to the Vigilance department of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede saying that "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room and Bar License in his name from 1997 onwards till date.

"Wankhede is holding a Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date..., Is a Central govt servant eligible to hold and operate a Permit Room and Bar License in his name? Please take a note of facts, of administrative misconducts... and conduct proper Inquiry in the matter," Malik had mentioned in his complaint.

Nawab Malik had alleged that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are lobbying for the former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede for the further extension of his tenure, which came to end on December 31 last year. Malik had even alleged that NCB zonal director Wankhede is deliberately planting some news and is also, deliberately saying that he does not want an extension.

He further alleged that the NCB officer continued his wrongdoings despite a series of exposes by him and they are still trying to trap innocent people.

Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was on deputation to the NCB between September 2020 to December 2021. He was repatriated to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) as his NCB tenure came to an end. As the NCB zonal director, Wankhede was leading the action against the drug syndicates allegedly involving Bollywood celebrities in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

In October 2021, Wankhede's team allegedly recovered drugs during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, and arrested Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan along with others. After Wankhede's transfer to the DRI, investigation of five cases led by Wankhede were withdrawn.