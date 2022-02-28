Mumbai: A major fire broke out on two floors of a residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area on Monday afternoon. Though it was a 'level-2' fire, no casualties have been reported in the incident, as informed by the fire officials. The 9th and 10th floor of the B-wing of the building in the NG Royal Park were set aflame reportedly at around 1:24 pm.

The locals immediately called the fire officials, who reached the spot with six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, ambulance and other assistance as informed by a fire official. The officials managed to get the fire under control in time, though the reason for the fire breakout has not been unearthed yet.

The fire has resulted into a major damage to property, while the officials are further investigating the matter in order to identify the reason of the massive fire.

Also read: Major power outage halts trains in Mumbai; MSETCL-Tata Power indulge in blame game