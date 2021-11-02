Bengaluru: The Mumbai-Karnataka region will be renamed as 'Kittur Karnataka region' as there is no point in retaining the old name when border disputes often emerge, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

"We have recently renamed Hyderabad-Karnataka region as 'Kalyana Karnataka'. We have now decided to rename the Mumbai-Karnataka region as 'Kittur Karnataka," the Chief Minister announced during the 'Karnataka Rajyotsava', which was celebrated to commemorate the formation day of Karnataka state 65 years ago.

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to the repeated claims made by Maharashtra politicians demanding the merger of Belagavi district and a few border regions of Karnataka with Maharashtra owing to the presence of a substantial Marathi speaking population.

He also said that a decision to this effect will be taken in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. Explaining the reason behind naming the cluster of districts in north Karnataka as the 'Kittur-Karnataka' region, Bommai said, "After the unification of Karnataka, our border disputes started and they have been settled, but yet the quarrels are taking place now and then."

Is there any meaning to still calling it the Mumbai-Karnataka region when so many things are happening? What is the point in calling it Mumbai-Karnataka?"

He argued that the changes in the region should have happened in 1956 when the State Reorganisation Act came into effect. Stating that mere renaming is not sufficient until the standard of living of the people in that region improves and development takes place, Bommai said the regional imbalance and disparities should also go and all the regions should grow together.

The Chief Minister said his government is making efforts to end regional disparity with a vow not to leave any region in the state underdeveloped. "We are also committed to preparing an action plan for the development of 'Kittur Karnataka region'," Bommai said.

Addressing a gathering, he said that the funds for the 'Kalyana Karnataka' region bordering Telangana will be doubled in the next budget and Rs 3,000 crore will be allocated for the purpose. Speaking about the 'Kannada Rajyotsava', Bommai said the COVID-19 situation compelled the government to organise the event in a restricted way, but the pandemic could not reduce the government's respect and love for Kannada. Bommai claimed that the 21st century is about the importance, objectives and self-esteem of Kannada.

Going into the history of Kannada and Kannadigas, the Chief Minister said there were Kannadiga rulers, who ruled the neighbouring states such as Kadamba, Chalukya and Vijayanagara empire. Bommai said Kannada displayed its unique internal strength to survive even in the face of an onslaught by foreign invaders.

"Even when rulers from other regions took reins here, Kannada managed to save itself. The language withstood the attacks of foreign forces and is standing firm. It was possible because it has got its own internal strength, which we should never forget. No force can ever destroy Kannada," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said the government has given utmost importance to Kannada making the language compulsory in higher education under the new National Education Policy. He also said that his government has taken steps to teach engineering in the Kannada medium. Bommai emphasised that his government wants that the Kannadigas should get up to 75 per cent of jobs in the government, private and semi-government industries in Karnataka. Earlier, the Chief Minister offered his obeisance to Bhuvaneshwari Devi, the Mother Goddess of Karnataka and hoisted the Kannada flag, along with the national tricolour, at the Kanteerava Stadium