Mumbai: In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening. "There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction," the order said.

The order came into effect from midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive. The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations, it said.

On Friday, Maharashtra government also prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am. The state recorded 1,410 coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day.

The BMC had on Friday also issued a separate order stating that Mumbai residents arriving here from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.

PTI

Also read: Plea in Delhi HC against ban on Christmas, New Year celebrations