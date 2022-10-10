Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai International Airport has switched to green sources for its energy consumption needs, making it one of India's 100 percent sustainable airports.

CSMIA procured around 5 percent of the airport's electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95 percent from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy, said a statement by CSMIA. Ushering into a sustainable future, CSMIA witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57 percent green consumption in April 2022 to a whopping 98 percent between May to July. And finally attained the landmark 100 percent utilization of renewable sources of energy in August 2022, as per the statement.

In line with its vision, CSMIA has prepared a roadmap to achieve "Net Zero Carbon Emission" by 2029. This first-of-its-kind, fully integrated, hybrid renewable energy product, harnesses solar and wind energy combined to generate electricity. This green transition to renewable energy ensures a reduction of around 1 lac 20 thousand tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) every year, thus moving closer to CSMIA's target of Net Zero by the year 2029.

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA's spokesperson said - "We are extremely delighted to achieve this key milestone in our journey towards attaining a sustainable future for CSMIA. Quick wins do not create high level of impact on the environment, thus, CSMIA has always been determined to focus on long-term transformations. The diligent efforts of the airport in undertaking several thoughtful initiatives have paved the way to achieve this feat. With several accolades in recognizing energy usage and sustainable

efforts under the belt, CSMIA over the years has been acknowledged by globally acclaimed organizations, for its efficient management of energy consumption. As CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, this landmark event further encourages us to stay committed to our efforts in enhancing the operational efficiency of the airport while operating on fully renewable energy".

For the aviation industry, two identified clear priorities that push for challenging change for a better tomorrow (i) the shift to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a transition that is now seen in India (ii) and second is the need to develop sustainable airports, as per the statement.