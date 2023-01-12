Coimbatore: A 24-year-old-Senthilkumar was booked by Coimbatore police following a complaint from his Mumbai-based Facebook friend who alleged that he was refusing to marry her after having sex with her when she visited him few months ago on his birthday.

The complaint was lodged at the RS Puram All Women Police station stating that the youth had not been responding to the calls and messages of the girl ever since she started asking him about the marriage. Police said the girl who is 27-years-old met him over Facebook over 4 years ago.

They were initially talking over the Facebook messenger. Later they exchanged numbers and they got close to each other. Last year, Senthilkumar invited the victim over to Coimbatore and she obliged. He picked her up from the Airport. They went around the City.

After the City tour, the duo checked into a hotel in RS Puram area where Senthilkumar told her that he wishes to marry her and wants to take the relationship further. He coaxed her to have intercourse. After she left for Mumbai, Senthilkumar began to act weird. He avoided her.

The victim's efforts to reach out to him regarding the promised marriage were in vain. He also owed some money to the girl. He borrowed about 70,000 from her in phases. He was not also responding to her on when he would return the money.

Sensing that she has been hoodwinked, the girl approached the Coimbatore police have registered a case on charges of cheating and as well as under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.