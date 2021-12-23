Mumbai: Mumbai has seen the largest supply of data centres in the Asia-Pacific region in the third quarter of 2021 with a net addition of nearly 200 MW, up 24 per cent over the previous quarter, helping the city to cross the one-gigawatt (GW) capacity, according to a report.

The co-location supply in Mumbai has increased significantly in the first three quarters of this year; and for the first time, the city's total IT capacity has crossed the one GW mark, becoming the only third city in Asia-Pacific alongside Shanghai and Tokyo in the third quarter, according to the report by property consultant Knight Frank.

It added that the total IT capacity in the city has jumped from 812 MW in the second quarter to 1,006 MW in the third quarter of 2021.

The report said the quarterly take-up of IT power in the city has increased from 2.78 MW in Q2 of 2021 to 6.42 MW in Q3, the highest quarterly take-up on record.

While available power steadily increased from 620.83 MW in Q1 to 642.05 MW in Q2 to 829.53 MW in Q3, taking the total IT power to 788.8 MW, 812.8 MW and 1,006.2 MW in Q3, the report added.

The domestic data centre market currently houses an estimated 445 MW of critical IT capacity across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The report attributes the massive addition and demand to the rising mobile penetration is leading to a massive increase in data consumption along with the large and growing base of global users for digital mediums such as social media applications, IoT devices and OTT, as well as gaming platforms.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai is among the top established data centre hubs in the APAC region as digital transformation accelerates. The country's digital economy is estimated to grow to a USD 1 trillion by 2025 and data centres are an integral part of this growth story, which has only gathered steam since the onset of the pandemic and its associated disruptions."

However, when it comes to live IT power, the city is way below at 192.54 MW, 258.66 MW is under construction and 555 MW of phased IT power, which is led by London with 939.92 MW, 192.30 MW and 704.79 MW, respectively. The British capital saw supply increases of 57 MW, driven by self-build announcements, followed by Johannesburg with 80 MW of new supply.

As against Mumbai's 200 MW new supply, Shanghai added just over 170 MW, a 10 per cent increase in total market supply, with estimated aggregate supply now standing at well over 1.5 GW, said the report.

Sydney saw renewed interest from hyperscale operators, with Q3 supply increasing by a further 46 MW and bringing the total increase for the first three quarters to over 100 MW. The supply for Seoul jumped to around 5,750 MW, with about 120 MW of this under-construction and coming online over the next few years, added the report.

