Mumbai: Claiming to be the first metro city in the nation that has completely vaccinated its adult population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to social media on Thursday. "Another Milestone For Mumbai: 100 percent of the eligible adult population in Mumbai are vaccinated with both Covid-19 doses," tweeted BMC. According to officials, so far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 percent vaccination of this age group.

So far, 94,92,511 people have been given the second dose of the vaccine. Mumbai crossed 50 percent vaccination coverage last October. The city has so far administered 2.05 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since the start of the mass immunisation programme in January 2021. Of which, 4.15 lakh are third doses (precautionary doses).

Meanwhile, According to a report by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in February, a total of six states and Union Territories (UTs) have fully vaccinated their adult population. "Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have vaccinated all the eligible population starting from 15 years of age. They have vaccinated 100 percent eligible population of their state," reads the official statement.

In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 percent of the country's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 30. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.20 Cr (1,85,20,72,469) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday, reads the official bulletin. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.04 Cr (2,04,40,247) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

