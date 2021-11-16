Mumbai: A fire broke out at the Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East of Mumbai on Monday night due to a short circuit. According to fire officials, no casualties' have been reported so far.

Around 10 to 12 fire tenders were present at the spot and local people have been shifted after the fire broke out. They said the blaze erupted in the Havy Industrial Estate's compound located near the Kanjurmarg police station in eastern Mumbai at around 9.40 pm.

"Efforts are being made to douse the flames. As of now, there is no report of injury to anyone," fire officials said.

A civic official said the fire started in a service centre of a multinational electronic goods company.

More details are awaited.