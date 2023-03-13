Mumbai: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Jogeshwari, no casualties reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Monday, fire officials said. "The fire started at 11 am on Monday near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said.

"As soon as the information about the fire was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot and went about controlling the fire," said the official. No casualties have been reported.

The firefighters are on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway, they added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, while the officials are thoroughly investigating the spot.

Earlier this month, a similar fire had broke out in the slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi in the wee hours on March 3rd, officials said. Several slum tenements were completely gutted in the fire that raged for hours. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, they added.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot on information. Robots were also used to douse the flames, they said. Speaking to the media, the Divisional Fire Officer of Delhi A.K Jaiswal said, "15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported so far".

Earlier in February, a major fire broke out in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in Delhi's Karampura area. Over 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot on information to control the flames. No burn injuries or casualties were reported in that incident as well. Over 16,000 fire incidents took place in the national capital last year, in which nearly 81 persons died and several suffered burn injuries. According to fire officials, commercial buildings, factories, and slums were found to be the most vulnerable to these fire mishaps. (With Agency Inputs)