Mumbai: Mumbai's Esplanade Court cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Marine Drive extortion case after he appeared before the court and filed an application for the same.

On Monday, Singh appeared before the CID office at Konkan Bhavan building in the Central Business District (CBD) Belapur. he reached Konkan Bhavan at 3.20 pm, along with his advocate. According to people familiar with the matter from the CID, Singh is being questioned in the Marine Drive police case.

An extortion case was registered by Bhayander-based developer Shyamsunder Agrawal with the Marine Drive police. The builder alleged that Singh and his associates extorted money from him with the permission of his former partner Sanjay Punamiya by registering false cases against him Durign the questioning, CBD Belapur police provided security around Konkan Bhavan at the request of the CID by not allowing media inside.

On Friday, he had appeared in the Thane Nagar Police Station for inquiries in connection with an extortion case registered against him. A day before that, on Thursday, he appeared before the Mumbai police crime branch for inquiries. Last week, he also appeared before the sessions court, which cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against him on a surety of ₹15,000.

After going into hiding for a month, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, resurfaced at his hometown in Chandigarh on November 24, two days after the Supreme Court gave him protection from arrest by Maharashtra police and directed him to join investigations in the pending cases against him.

The CID is probing three separate FIRs against the serving senior IPS officer, posted as Commandant General, Maharashtra Home Guards.