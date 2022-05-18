Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized Rs 7 crores worth of cocaine from a Ugandan national in Mumbai. The accused identified as Brandon Migadde was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, based on the inputs that the DRI officials had received regarding the possible smuggling.

Migadde was first detained and later sent for medical examination of his body with prior permission from the court. The medical tests including the X-ray screening and sonography revealed that the man had concealed around 70 cocaine tablets in his stomach.

Further investigation in the matter is underway as the accused remains under police custody at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

