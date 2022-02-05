Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are caused because of the traffic jams in the city. She was speaking to a group of journalists when she gave the unattributed figure. "I need all of you to hear me out as a common citizen, and not as Devendra Fadnavis' wife. When I go out, I see how difficult it is for women to face traffic issues including the hours-long traffic jams and potholes," she said.

"Do you know around 3% of divorces in Mumbai are caused because of this traffic? People don't get time for their families which leads to divorce," she added. Amruta said that somebody had to speak against it. She frequently takes to Twitter to voice her critical opinion of the Shiv Sena-led government.

The statement has received criticism on the social media platform. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, who often engages with Fadnavis on Twitter, took a dig at her through a tweet: "Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages."

