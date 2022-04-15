Mumbai(Maharashtra): For the first time after the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas have gone on a five-day break to celebrate the annual village festivals with their near and dear ones, a spokesperson from Mumbai Dabbawala Association said here on Thursday. Dabbawalas in Mumbai, who are delivering the meal to Mumbaikars, had gone on a holiday for five days starting from April 13.

They are taking this break to celebrate Dev Khandoba Festival. During the lockdown, the Dabbawalas were among the worst-hit service sectors with business trickling down to virtually zero, and once again it has gained its momentum since March. However, this service was interrupted during this time as they will be leaving for their hometowns to participate in the procession of village deities.

This period includes two government holidays and Saturday and Sunday holidays. As a result, most of the establishments will be closed. That is why they have made this decision. Most of the Dabbawalas are from Pune where the yatra season has started. For the last two years, village yatras have not taken place due to the Corona. Also, most of the meal orders were closed as most of the Mumbai employees were working from home. As they are taking a break, their service will be closed for five days. Therefore, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has appealed to the customers not to deduct their salaries for this holiday.